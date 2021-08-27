Local Living: Cornhole with Connor and City parking spaces re-designed

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here’s your look at Local Living.

Bikers have a chance to help a Midlands toddler in his fight against cancer.

Saturday at 9am you can take part in a ‘Ride for Rosby’.

For $25 per motorcycle rider and $15 per passenger, you can take part in the escorted ride from Thunder Tower on Pontiac Business Center Drive to Gossips of Northeast on Two Notch Road in Elgin.

all of the funds will go to the family of two year old Rosby Warnock.

A non-profit that helps men and women who were recently incarcerated is holding a job fair.

Path to Redemption and the Department of Employment and Workforce are partnering together for the ‘ Second Chance Hiring event’ at the Drew Wellness Center. The event runs Saturday 11am-3pm.

The City of Columbia is inviting you to take place in parking day.

The Global event is designed to call attention to the need for more urban open space.

Friday September 17th participants will re-design parking spaces in downtown Columbia.

The installations will be in place from 10am-4pm.

Gamecock fans know Connor Shaw as the team’s all-time winningest quarterback and now a USC Hall of Famer, but how is he at corn-hole?

Students had a chance to challenge the former signal caller to a round of Cornhole Friday at the University’s new Apple store.

Shaw says he loves being a part of the university community.