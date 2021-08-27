Man accused of soliciting person he thought was a minor for sex

Image: SC Office of the Attorney General/logo

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — A Simpsonville man is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted of accusations that allege 40 year old Landon Gibson solicited someone officials say he thought was a minor. Authorities say Gibson is also accused of sending a sexually explicit image to the person as well.

Task Force investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children division, along with the assistance of the Cayce Department of Public Safety arrested Gibson Wednesday.

Gibson is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, which the Attorney General’s Office says is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Gibson is also charged with one count of attempted disseminating of obscene material to a person younger than eighteen, also a felony that Attorney General carries a sentence of up to 10 years if convicted.