SC Red Cross deploying disaster workers to Gulf Coast to aid with Hurricane Ida

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Disaster workers from South Carolina are on their way to the Gulf Coast in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

The Red Cross of South Carolina announced eight of its disaster workers are pre-positioning shelter and relief supplies in advance of the storm.

The storm is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast this weekend.

The Red Cross says if you would like to help you can make a gift by visiting http://redcross.org