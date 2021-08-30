State Treasurer Curtis Loftis on Back to School Photo Contest scholarship!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis spoke with State Treasurer Curtis Loftis about a special scholarship through ABC Columbia, White Brown Smiles & Future Scholar’s Back to School Photo Contest!

Loftis talked about the $529 scholarship from the Future Scholar’s 529 College Savings Plan available for the winner of the contest!

You can submit your children’s best back to school photo and vote for your favorite until August 31 at 11:59pm Eastern.

In addition to the scholarship, the winner can also win a Back to School Prize Pack and a $100 Visa gift card.

Submit your kids’ photo on our Back to School Contest page.

To learn more about how you can enroll in the Future Scholar program, visit the website.