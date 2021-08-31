Clarendon School District Two moving to virtual instruction next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Clarendon County School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shawn Johnson says students will be shifting to virtual instruction next week, out of an abundance of caution.

On September 6, the superintendent says teachers will report to buildings and provide live/virtual instruction for students. Officials say students are required to attend all virtual class sessions in order to be marked present for the day.

The district says they will use next week to prepare students for success in the virtual classroom, and they will provide an update on the status of school closures at the end of next week.

More information for students will be given out by their respective schools. The district says updates will be provided via their Facebook page.