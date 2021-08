Get to know some of the candidates for Columbia City Council at the Koger Center Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia office candidates are vying for your votes in the upcoming election. One Columbia for Arts and Culture, along with The State Newspaper, is hosting the Columbia City Council Candidates forum on Arts and Culture at the Koger Center this Thursday at 7 p.m.

Then tune in to another forum for mayoral candidates next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Both forums will be streamed online.