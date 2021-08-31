Local Living: Registration for Miracle League Fall Baseball in Columbia, Cody Johnson coming to Township Auditorium and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The City of Columbia is looking for volunteers for a traffic study to better understand who uses the roadways, streets and sidewalks. Officials say it’s to make Columbia streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Volunteers will help count traffic numbers at various intersections where many pedestrians and cyclists have been killed. The first available time slot is September 7 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. You can sign up online.

Just because football season is almost here doesn’t mean baseball still isn’t in the swing of things. Registration for the City of Columbia’s Miracle League Fall Baseball season is now open. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department says the baseball program provides a safe and enjoyable team sport experience for young athletes with special needs. Games will be held at the Miracle League field at Owens Field Park, starting on Saturdays in mid-September. There is no fee to participate, and the registration deadline is September 7.

Country music star Cody Johnson will be at the Township Auditorium this Friday. The concert was originally scheduled in April but got pushed back due to COVID-19. It starts at 7:30 p.m., and you can purchase your tickets at ticketmaster.com.

The South Carolina State Museum is offering a special deal for a unique look at our planet. The museum is offering a buy one get one deal for tickets to its Planetarium and 4D shows every week. A new Planetarium exhibit “Habitat Earth” opens September 7.