State Supreme Court hears challenges over state proviso regarding mask mandates in schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This morning, the South Carolina Supreme Court heard two challenges over the state’s budget proviso prohibiting mask mandates in schools. The local governments involved in the cases are Columbia and Richland Two Schools.

They argued over the budget proviso and whether requiring or banning masks has a place in the state budget, a bill whose purpose is to raise and spend money. South Carolina law requires legislation to have one clear subject. Lawmakers passed an item in the state budget in June, threatening school districts with losing state money if they required masks.

In hearing arguments, the court made it clear their decision will be made on the rule of law, and nothing else.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest in this case.