WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews season opener against Georgia

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers are used to finishing the season in big games. This season, they’ll also be starting with a big game.

No. 2 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia are set to square off in a rare top-five showdown to open up the season week one at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. For a multitude of reasons, it’s already being hailed as the game of the year.

Georgia owns the all-time series with a 42-18-4 record, but these two split season-opening games in 2013 and 2014. Clemson won at home in 2013, while Georgia won in 2014 also at home.

Dabo Swinney met with the media Tuesday to preview the toughest regular season game on his team’s schedule. He called Georgia one of the most physical teams in the country and one of the best rushing attacks Clemson will face all season, and he expects a hard-fought battle in the trenches Saturday night in Charlotte.