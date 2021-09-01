Authorities believe missing 16-year-old may be in the West Columbia area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the West Columbia Police Department are asking for you help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Officials say they believe William Whitaker might be in the West Columbia area. According to authorities, he was last seen getting into a vehicle with an unknown man on August 24 in West Columbia.

Whitaker is described as 6’3″, 250 pounds and he has brown eyes and hair.

If you have any information about where he may be, contact the West Columbia Police Department at 1-803-794-0721 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).