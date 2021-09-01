Frustration inside the FDA as discussions of additional vaccine approvals move forward

CNN– As the push to ramp up vaccinations continues, the Food and Drug Administration is assessing additional COVID-19 vaccine approvals for kids younger than 12 and booster shots. U.S. health officials have said they want boosters to be available to everyone starting the week of September 20, but the FDA hasn’t given its authorization.

A source says there’s been some frustration inside the agency about the White House stepping into the FDA’s lane and getting ahead of where the science is by setting booster goals. In the meantime, the workload is immense, morale has suffered and two senior leaders in the vaccine review office have decided to step down.