CDC issues recommendations for Labor Day holiday

The CDC says these suggestions are good for both those who are or are not vaccinated

Columbia, SC (WOLO/CNN) — The Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner, but with coronavirus cases rising and the Delta variant surging, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) wants you to stay as safe as possible.

The CDC is offering you some ways for you to do just that in order to keep you and your family protected while you are out and about enjoying the long holiday weekend.

CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, M.D., MPH, says if you plan to visit with loved ones, try to choose activities that are outdoors, and limit visits to and time spend in close proximity to those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Walensky says this is one of the best ways to stop the transmission of COVID-19.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen that the vast majority of transmission takes place among unvaccinated people in closed, indoor settings.”

While being outdoors can help reduce chances of spreading the virus, Dr. Walensky says those who are vaccinated or not should wear a mask.

“As I’ve said before, masks are not forever, but they are for now. Given the high transmissibility of the Delta variant and the significant community transmission in this country, wearing a mask is the easiest way for anyone, regardless of your vaccination status, to slow the spread of disease.”

Dr. Walensky says this could also be a good opportunity to speak to any of your family or friends who have not yet gotten a COVID vaccination about the benefits of getting a shot and suggests perhaps even taking them to get vaccinated.

The CDC is recommending that people who are not vaccinated not to travel over the holiday.

Mandy Gaither has more on why this holiday weekend should be taken with caution and safety as a first priority.