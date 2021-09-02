Lexington Two to require masks at all schools starting Friday

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Lexington School District Two has approved an immediate emergency mask mandate for all of its schools starting immediately.

Students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask.

The Board of Trustees approved the measure by a 5-2 vote during a special called board meeting Thursday.

According to the district, more than 2,000 Lexington Two students already have tested positive or are in quarantine. That’s nearly a quarter of the district’s total students and more than three times the total students from all of last school year.

Four district schools already have been placed on temporary virtual instruction due to high numbers of positives and quarantines.

The temporary policy is in effect until October 31. Board members agreed Thursday to discuss the temporary mask measure intermittently between now and the expiration.

In a news release Thursday night, District Superintendent Dr. Wade was quoted as saying, “Having this temporary measure in place will keep schools in session and reduce the likelihood of classroom, grade level and/or school closures due to quarantine numbers.”