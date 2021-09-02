Local Living: Adopt a cat at Kitten Palooza, First Thursday on Main kicks off September and more!

You can welcome in the month of September at First Thursday on Main. The event gets underway at 6 p.m.. Businesses on Columbia’s Main Street are keeping their doors open a little later for food, shopping and fun. You can stroll the 1200 block to the 1700 block, and check out specials on food and drink, plus entertainment.

Whether its garnet and black or orange and purple, Friday is the day to rock your alma mater. Friday is College Colors Day across the country. The 17th annual nationwide event is designed to encourage fans to show off how they’re representing their school by sharing pictures and videos on social media using #CollegeColorsDay.

Pawmetto Lifeline is hoping you find a furry friend at Kitten Palooza. The special runs through September 4. All on site kittens and cats can be adopted for $25. Pawmetto Lifeline says adoption fees includes things like a microchip, and spay/neuter surgery. For more information, check out the Pawmetto Lifeline’s website.

Friday, Saluda Shoals Park is hosting a Paddle and Pint event. You can paddle your way down the Lower Saluda. When you’re done, you can take home a complimentary craft beer from Columbia Craft. Paddle and Pint takes place Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. and costs $47.