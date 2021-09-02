RCSD: Deputies need help identifying woman who pulled a gun on a man in the parking lot of a Circle K

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a woman they say pulled a gun on a man in the parking lot of a Circle K on Two Notch Road. Officials say it happened around 6 p.m. on August. Authorities say the woman in the video below started an argument with the man inside the store and it continued outside with her pulling out a gun and threatening to shoot him.

Authorities say the woman then got in her car and left.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.