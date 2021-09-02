SC State to require biweekly COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State University has updated is COVID-19 policy. Thursday, the university announced all employees and students will be required to undergo bi-weekly COVID-19 testing as part of the effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“With the rising cases of COVID-19 infection in South Carolina, I’ve decided for South Carolina State University to join other public universities in the state to mandate testing for the entire campus community,” Interim SC State President Alexander Conyers said Thursday in a letter to faculty and staff members. “We all have a shared responsibility to keep the campus safe.”

University officials say the mandate is effective immediately.

Campus officials say that students are allowed to get tested off campus, they can get tested for free between the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center and Oliver C. Dawson Stadium from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekdays.

Officials say the university will also launch a COVID-19 dashboard on the university’s website.