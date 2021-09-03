Lexington Medical Center announces changes to COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Lexington Medical Center is making changes to its COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites. Hospital officials say its vaccine clinic will move to Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia. The site will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and on weekends from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Lexington Medical Center also says its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is staying at its location at 139 Summerplace Drive in West Columbia. Starting Tuesday, the site will be open from 8 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on weekends.