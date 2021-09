Annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade

Town of Chapin welcomes back tradition

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– An annual Labor Day tradition brought out hundreds of people today in Chapin.

The Labor Day parade and Festival had concerts, food, and much more.

Parade goers we caught up with say this is one of their favorite traditions.

The event also featured a Taste of Chapin with food from area restaurants.

Last Year’s festival was cancelled due to COVID-19.