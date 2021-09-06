Clarendon School District Two students go virtual

Students will be virtual September 7-10

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students in Clarendon School District Two will be virtual starting Tuesday, September 7.

According to the District, students will be virtual September 7-10.

In a letter to parents, the Superintendent said the remote learning is out of an abundance of caution.

According to officials, teachers will report to the building.

The district says they will provide more information about the virtual status at the end of this week.