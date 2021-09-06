Local Living: Food Truck fest, plus concerts in Columbia

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here’s your look at Local Living.

The Isley Brothers are going to be performing at the at the township auditorium this week as part of the ‘Soul Experience.’

The Soul Experience will be hosted by Comedian MC Lightfoot and have a performance by special guest Leela James.

It will take place this Friday at 8 pm.

You can purchase your tickets at www.ticket master.com.

Midlands Food Truck Fest returns Sunday September 12.

You can bring the family to taste a variety of foods and shop local.

There will also be several free activities for the kids like face painting and bounce houses.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Admission is free.