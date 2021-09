SC Troopers out on the roads for the Labor Day Holiday

Troopers are working on keeping drivers safe with Sober or Slammer campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are hitting the road on this holiday, you will not be alone.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is out in full force for its annual Sober or Slammer campaign.

According to troopers, last year, 14 people died on South Carolina roads during Labor Day,

which they say caps off the 100 deadly days of summer.