Cayce issues emergency mask mandate

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)–The City of Cayce has issued an emergency mask mandate.

At Tuesday evening’s city council meeting council members unanimously adopted an emergency face covering ordinance.

Officials say the mandate was put in place after Lexington Medical Center sent a letter to the city saying its ability to provide the best health care services was in peril due to the overwhelming number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The ordinance goes into effect Wednesday at 6am and applies to any buildings in the town limits that are open to the general public.