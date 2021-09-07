DHEC: 3,757 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths

DHEC reporting the latest Coronavirus Numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, DHEC reported 3,757 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control there were 3,453 confirmed cases and 304 probable cases of Coronavirus.

DHEC is urging everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine.

DHEC is hosting numerous vaccination clinics across the state. For more information click here https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations