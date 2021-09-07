Local Living: Safaris, Parking and Baseball

Eudora Farms is holding a twilight ride through the safari next weekend.

On Saturday September 18 you can take a sunset drive through the Safari from 6:30 to 7:30pm.

There is a free concert by ‘One Stop Shop’ at 8pm.

Car admission is $30 but if you are not doing the drive-thru safari, you can still enjoy the concert for free.

You can book your tickets online https://www.eudorafarms.net/

The City of Columbia is taking part in the 6th annual ‘Parking Day’.

The global event is designed to call attention to the need for more urban open space and to get the conversation started about how public space is allocated.

The event takes place Friday, September 17.

Time is running out to register for the City of Columbia’s ‘Miracle League Fall Baseball season.’

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department says the baseball program provides a safe and enjoyable team sport experience for young athletes with special needs.

Games will be held at the Miracle League Field starting on Saturdays in mid-September.

There is no fee to participate but the registration deadline is September 7. https://www.columbiasc.net/headlines/08-19-2021/miracle-league-of-columbia-fall-baseball