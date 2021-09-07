South Carolina National Guard and State Guard commemorate 20th Anniversary of 9/11

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina National Guard and the State Guard are marking the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

Tuesday, Guard Members from the South Carolina National Guard and the State Guard, gathered to commemorate the attacks.

They also highlighted the support roles they’ve played over the past 20 years.

Guard officials say it’s important to always remember those heroes who were lost.

The South Carolina National Guard says since September 11, 2001 they have lost 17 service members who were deployed in support of combat operations.