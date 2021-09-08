DHEC reports 2,997 new Coronavirus cases and 25 new deaths

DHEC is urging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, DHEC reported 2,997 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths.

Health officials say that brings the state’s total number of cases in South Carolina to 776,342. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in our state is just under 11,000.

You can find a location by clicking here https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine