Governor McMaster: “The American Dream has turned into a nightmare,” pledges to fight after Biden’s latest vaccine speech

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced new vaccination requirements that would affect millions of Americans. According to the Associated Press, the new mandate says employers with more than 100 workers must require their employees to either be vaccinated or get tested for coronavirus weekly.

Shortly after the president’s speech, Governor Henry McMaster sent out a tweet criticizing radical Democrats and the Biden administration.

Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 9, 2021

The governor says he will fight “to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood or every South Carolinian.”