RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was fatally hit by a truck on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened at approximately 9 p.m. on private property at Oakland Avenue.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was fatally hit by a 2000 Chevy pickup truck.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim as this incident remains under investigation.