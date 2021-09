Small Business Week returns Monday

Tyler Ryan speaks with the Small Business Administration's Savannah Wilburn about a week supporting small business

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Small businesses make up 99% of business in the United States. According the Savannah Wilburn from the Small Business Administration, Small business week begins on Monday September 13, and will offer many opportunities for small business owners, and who WANT to be, to learn about operation, capital, training and much more.