Vanessa Williams visits students in Richland One to encourage a life in the arts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland One students were in for a treat today, as singer and actress Vanessa Williams came to pay a visit. The annual event is designed to ignite students’ interests in the arts.

Williams took to the stage to talk about the joy of performances and to encourage a life in the arts. Williams did perform ‘Save the Best for Last’ for the students and afterwards answered all their questions.

Williams will perform in concert with the ‘Colour of Music Festival Orchestra’ this Friday night at the Koger Center for the Arts.