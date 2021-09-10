RCSD: Four teens charged for fight at Ridge View HS football game last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says four teens have been charged in a fight that occurred during a football game at Ridge View High School on August 20. In total, Authorities say one 16-year-old and three 15-year-olds and were charged in connection with the fight.

According to investigators, a fight among students broke out around 9:30 p.m. and hundreds of students rushed from the stands after hearing shouting. Deputies with RCSD say they detained the four teens involved in the fight.

Officials say three of the teens were students at Ridge View High School and the fourth is a student at Spring Valley High School.

Authorities say each teen is charged with affray and brach of peace. Authorities say the 16-year-old is also charged with providing false information to police. The names of the teens are being withheld due to their age.

Deputies say all four teens were released into the custody of their parents.