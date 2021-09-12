Columbia man dead, 2 in custody after shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WOLO): Two people are now in custody after a domestic-related shooting death Friday morning.

Sumter police say the incident happened on Andrena Drive. Officers arrived on scene after 3 a.m. to find 27-year-old Jarvis Hudson injured and sitting inside a car parked at a home.

Hudson was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he died from his injuries.

An initial investigation found that Hudson came to the home to confront his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Haley Martin, when shots were fired.



25-year-old Courtney Brown of Eastover, and two children ages 8 and 1 were inside the home when the incident happened.

When officers arrived on scene, Martin was outside the home. However, Brown was gone. He later turned himself in to police on Friday.

Officers determined both suspects fired shots, and they’re both charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Brown is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Both were booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.