Local Living: Tickets for the Fall Feast in Sumter, Columbia Greek Festival this week and more!

Those in Sumter are in for a sweet treat this week. The popular fall feast is back! Thursday, September 16, more than 20 local restaurants and chefs are serving up some of their delicious favorites at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens. Sorry kids, this is an event only for the adults. It runs from 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $35, but limited tickets will be available at the gate for an all you can eat night!

You’re invited to the 23rd Riverbanks’ ZOOfari, celebrating cocktails, cuisine and conversations this Friday night. Starting at 7 p.m., you can explore the zoo, get a bite to eat and bid on rare auction items to help raise money for the zoo. Tickets are $80 for members and $100 for non-members. You can purchase your tickets and even bid on your favorite items now on the zoo’s website.

Columbia’s Greek Festival is back this year, but it’s going to be a little different. This years’ event will be a drive through. You can enjoy Greek dinners and pastries this week from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and again on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. It will take place at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral parking lot on Sumter Street.

The latest horror, thriller film to hit the box office this weekend was the movie ‘Malignant.’ ABC Columbia’s Matt Perron shares his take on the film captivating both theaters and HBO Max in this Monday Movie Review at 5.