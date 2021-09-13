Richland County Coroner IDs man shot dead at InTowne Suites Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a man who was shot and killed at the InTowne Suites on Broad River Road Friday.

The coroner says the man was 26-year-old Chuck McCoy Jr., of Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says officers consulted with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and they say the shooting was deemed justifiable. Authorities say they do not expect the female that shot McCoy to be charged.