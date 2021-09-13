SLED opens investigation into allegations of Alex Murdaugh misappropriating funds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says it opened an investigation into allegations that Alex Murdaugh misappropriated funds in connection with his position with the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm.

“As Chief of SLED, I continue to urge the public to be patient and let this investigation take its course. Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process,” said Chief Mark Keel. “As with all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough, and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us.”