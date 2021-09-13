Virtual learning in Clarendon School District Two extended through September 17

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Clarendon School District Two says it will extend its virtual learning for another week. Students will remain remote through September 17 due to the spread of COVID-19. The school originally announced on August 31 that students would begin remote learning the first week of September.

School officials say district nurses have quarantined or isolated 73 additional students and staff since September 5. In total, at least 580 students and staff have been quarantined since the start of the school year.