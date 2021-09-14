Gunshots kill 2 women in car in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Two women inside a car have been shot and killed by someone in a different vehicle in Orangeburg, investigators said.

Another person in the car was hurt, but is expected to survive, while a fourth person wasn’t injured in the shooting around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office told The Times and Democrat or Orangeburg.

Candice Brown, 35, and Jessica Johnson, 39, both died from a gunshot wound to the head, Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said.

Deputies have not announced if they have any suspects or given a description of the vehicle where the shot were fired.