“He’s a baller”: Dabo Swinney has high praise for Dutch Fork alum Will Taylor

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney has raved about Will Taylor’s athleticism and explosiveness ever since the Dutch Fork alum got to Clemson over the summer.

Saturday against S.C. State, fans got their first real glimpse of what kind of spark Taylor can bring to the Clemson offense.

The state champion-winning quarterback reeled off an electric 51-yard punt return, and showcased a sneak peak of the package Clemson has been working on with him under center.

The two-sport phenom chose to forgo the MLB and a potential seven-figure signing bonus because he said the college experience was worth more to him than the money. Just two games into his football career as a Tiger, he says he’s very satisfied with the decision.

Taylor spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since joining Clemson. He and Swinney both detailed what kind of growth they’ve seen in the former Silver Fox, and what they expect out of him as he continues to grow into this offense.