Orangeburg County deputies investigating mailbox thieves targeting outgoing bill payments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says his office is investigating reports of mail thieves targeting private mailboxes.

“We’ve gotten multiple reports of bill payments being taken from mailboxes,” the sheriff said. “Those checks are then altered from their intended use and the money is taken from the victim’s account.”

According to Sheriff Ravenell, multiple reports have come from the western part of Orangeburg, in the area of North Road and Riverbank Drive.

“They’re apparently riding around looking for flags up on mailboxes,” he said. “They’ll then sort through the mail looking for checks that were intended to pay bills.”

The sheriff suggests that if residents are paying bills by mail, they should put it in their mailbox closer to pickup time or take their mail directly to the post office.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says mail tampering is a federal offense that can carry five year sentence and a fine of up to $2,000. Authorities say that state law also applies to altered financial instruments.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online as crimesc.com.