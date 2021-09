TSA reports more than 10,000 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since beginning of the pandemic

CNN– More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID-19 since beginning of the pandemic. The TSA released the numbers yesterday, and they which indicate that more than four in every five employees who tested positive, worked at airport security checkpoints.

The TSA also says 26 workers have died after contracting the virus.