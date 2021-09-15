Maverick Dem senators meeting with Biden on spending plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden planned meetings Wednesday with a pair of moderate Democratic senators whose objections to the size of a proposed, huge package of social and environment initiatives have thrown serious obstacles in its path.

Biden was scheduled to meet Wednesday morning with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and later with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The legislation represents the heart of the president’s domestic agenda, and the stakes are high for Biden and his party for finding a pathway to push the measure through the closely divided Congress.

Sinema and Manchin have said the $3.5 trillion, 10-year plan — a size backed by Biden and the party’s congressional leaders — is too large. Democrats will need every one of their votes in the 50-50 Senate to move a final package through that chamber, along with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, and can lose no more than three Democrats in the House.