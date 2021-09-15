Police: Lawyer Murdaugh arranged own death but shot grazed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prominent South Carolina lawyer who found the bodies of his wife and son three months ago tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would get a $10 million life insurance payment, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said Tuesday.

The shooter, Curtis Edward Smith, was charged with assisted suicide, insurance fraud and several other counts in the Sept. 4 shooting of Alex Murdaugh on a lonely highway in Hampton County, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement.

Murdaugh’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather all held the office of solicitor in the area for more than 80 years and other family members were prominent civil attorneys in the region. Murdaugh himself was an authorized volunteer prosecutor supporting his father’s cases, a relationship the office severed this month as Murdaugh said he was seeking rehabilitation for an oxycodone addiction.

Murdaugh’s lawyers said Smith sold him drugs and took advantage of his mental illness and deep depression over the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul, as well as his father’s death from cancer the same week. They said Murdaugh told them all about what happened Monday and they called state police to share his confession to the assisted suicide attempt.