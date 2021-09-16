CPD reports no serious injuries after collision involving a school bus on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating after a collision involving a school bus took place on the 2200 block of Two Notch Road. Police say no one was seriously injured, but a child on the school bus went to the hospital as a precaution for a minor injury. Police say the driver of an SUV was also transported.

Officails say the Richland One school bus was taking students from Carver Lyons and Bradley Elementary schools, and nine students were on the bus at the time. Police say Richland School District One is working on notifying parents/guardians and returning their students to them.