Local Living: Fall Feast in Sumter, Adoption special at Columbia Animal Services and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

You have a chance to enjoy the great outdoors and some works of art at the same time. On October 2, the Columbia Art Center and the Parks and Recreation Department will host the Art Along the Trail Showcase at Riverfront Park. The event is an interactive visual and performing arts experience with artists staged along the Columbia Canal and the park’s nature trail. The free event runs from 2-6 p.m.

Those in Sumter are in for a sweet treat this week. The popular fall feast is back! Thursday, September 16, more than 20 local restaurants and chefs are serving up some of their delicious favorites at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens. Sorry kids, this is an event only for the adults. It runs from 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $35, but limited tickets will be available at the gate for an all you can eat night!

ABC NEWS– This is the last week for the Clear the Shelters campaign, which offers reduced adoption fees for pets in participating shelters. While overcrowding has been a problem for humane societies across the state for months, directors are emphasizing if you are considering adopting a pet to take your time and make sure you can take care of a four legged family member. ABC’s Carlos Flores spoke with two shelter directors about the impacts returning adopted animals have on the shelter and the pets themselves.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Animal Services is still holding their Clear the Shelters adoption special, but it ends this week. All adoption fees are only $15. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 am-4:30 p.m. You can get your furry friend at Columbia Animal Services or call at 803-776-PETS.