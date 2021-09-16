Local Living: Lakeside Litter Sweep on Saturday, ZOOfari at the Riverbanks Zoo Friday and more!

Keep the Midlands Beautiful is hosting a Lakeside Litter Sweep this Saturday. Volunteers are invited to check in at 8:30 a.m. at pre-assigned locations. Clean up supplies will be provided as well as boats for people to travel to different locations on the lake. You can register at eventbrite.com.

You’re invited to the 23rd Riverbanks’ ZOOfari, celebrating cocktails, cuisine and conversations this Friday night. Starting at 7 p.m., you can explore the zoo, get a bite to eat and bid on rare auction items to help raise money for the zoo. Tickets are $80 for members and $100 for non-members. You can purchase your tickets and even bid on your favorite items now on the zoo’s website.

As we get older, some may feel some pain in our shoulders, fingers and other parts of the body. ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan spoke with an expert from Vital Energy on how you can treat those issues.