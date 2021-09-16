OCSO: Santee man accused of murdering estranged spouse

1/3 IMG 0431 Authorities take Richard Amous into custody Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/3 IMG 0433 (1) Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Bxley, OCSO Capt. Randy Culler Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

3/3 IMG 0434 (1) Contingent of law enforcement personnel involved in the search for Santee murder suspect. Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have a man in custody who is accused of murdering his estranged spouse. Authorities say 51-year-old Richard Amous will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.

“This was an absolutely and undeniable senseless act,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There was no reason in this world to justify this shooting.”

Deputies say they were called to the victim’s residence on Avocada Drive in Santee Wednesday night after a fatal shooting. Investigators say that witnesses called 911 after hearing what was described as a loud pop. Witnesses say they found the 48-year-old victim on a floor in the residence, and she had an apparent upper body injury.

Authorities say they brought Amos into custody in Clarendon County, after he fled the scene.