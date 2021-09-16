RCSD needs help identifying two men in connection to July 4 murder investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying two men they say are connected to a murder investigation on Broad River Road.

Around 4 a.m. on July 4, deputies say they were called to Rose Gold Club on Broad River Road for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, authorities say they discovered a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Deputies are asking for help identifying the two men in the red and yellow shirts in the video below.

Anyone who knows who these men are or has any information about this crime should submit a tip to Crimestoppers at -888-CRIME-SC.