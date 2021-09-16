SC reaches 50% vaccination rate among eligible residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that the state reached a 50% COVID-19 vaccination rate among eligible residents.

“Reaching this 50 percent benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “It’s also indicative of our outreach efforts, work with local and state leaders, and so many others who understand how important vaccination is to ending this pandemic. That said, the mission is not over because the pandemic is not over. We need more South Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated so we can stamp COVID out once and for all.”

DHEC say hitting this milestone is important because it puts the state closer to its 70-80% vaccination goal.

“We’ve reached an important milestone with over 50% of eligible South Carolinians making the decision to get vaccinated, but the reemergence of the virus shows that we have more work to do,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Ultimately, the decision to get vaccinated or not is a personal one, but I would ask every South Carolinian to consult your doctor and speak with trusted family and friends in order to make the most educated decision possible. Two things are clear – the most effective way to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and the vaccine is readily available in every part of the state. If you decide to get vaccinated after thoughtful consideration of all the facts, now is the time to do it.”

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 vaccines from DHEC, visit their vaccination dashboard.