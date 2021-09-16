SLED: Alex Murdaugh arrested for alleged assisted suicide plot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thurdsay, in connection with an alleged assisted suicide plot where he’s accused of hiring Curtis Smith to kill him, so his son could collect life insurance money.

Authorities say 53-year-old Murdaugh is charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

“I can assure you that SLED agents will continue working to bring justice to anyone involved with any criminal act associated with these ongoing investigations,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “The arrests in this case are only the first step in that process.”

Murdaugh was booked at the Hampton County Detention Center.