Timeline of events in the Murdaugh family mystery

CNN– The web of events associated with the troubled Murdaugh family stretches all the way back to 2015. In July of that year, 19-year-old Stephen Smith was found dead on a Hampton County road. His death was ruled a hit and run at the time, but investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say evidence found in the Murdaugh investigation has lead them to re-open that case.

In February of 2018, housekeeper Gloria Satterfield died after tripping and falling at the Murdaugh’s home. There is now a criminal investigation into her death as well.

In February of 2019, Mallory Beach was killed in a boating accident. Paul Murdaugh, Alex’s son, was indicted on charges of boating under the influence causing death.

Then in June of 2021, Alex Murdaugh called 911 after his wife and Paul were found shot and killed in the family’s Colleton County hunting lodge.

On September 4, 2021, Hampton County deputies say Murdaugh conspired with Curtis Smith to arrange his own death.

A Hampton County Judge set Murdaugh’s bond at $20,000 during a hearing on September 16.